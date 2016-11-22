Organic Gardening Tips For Budding Organic Gardeners

There are a large number of techniques you can follow in order to raise a healthy garden. Of course, you cannot expect to follow them all, but the question is which ones to follow and which ones to ignore. This article provides some straightforward tips that, if followed properly, help you create a thriving garden.

When deciding to take up gardening, it is important to study and know your geographical area. Some vegetation simply can't survive a northern winter. Contrarily, some plants can't survive a Texas summer. As such, it is important to know where you are and what the plants that you intend on growing can handle.

For gardeners in colder climates who want to get their plants started in the outdoor garden a little early, use plastic milk jugs for mini-greenhouses. Cut the bottom off of a milk jug and place over the plant, pushing the jug into the ground enough to keep it in place. Remove the milk jug cap during sunny, but still somewhat chilly days to allow for some air circulation and replace the cap at night to keep the warmth in. When the days are a bit warmer, remove the jug during the day, only replacing it at night, and slowly let your plant acclimate to the weather.

To store your garden-fresh onions for use throughout the winter and avoid having them rot or mold, store them in pantyhose! Yes, pantyhose! Simply place the onions into the legs of pantyhose, and, to avoid letting them touch one another (which is what helps create mold and rot), place a twist tie between each onion and the next. To store, hang the pantyhose by the gusset in a cool dry place and cut off or pop a hole in the pantyhose to grab an onion when you need it.

When you are trying to decide your plant watering schedules, make sure you are testing your soil regularly. Persistent over-watering is just as likely to kill your plants as under-watering. An easy way to check is to put your fingertip in the soil, if it is moist, do not add water.

Are you ready to plant a garden? Swap seeds with other people you know, or join a seed exchange with others online. It is not uncommon to need only a small number of seeds from each of your seed packets for each growing season. Trading will help you gain a greater variety of seeds not found in your stores. It will also save you from spending even more money just to get a greater variety of seeds!

Plant in the shade. All plants need light to survive, but not all of them need brilliant sunshine. Plants native to woodland areas are happy when they get protection from the sun's rays. There are many plants that will thrive in a shady garden, including Hosta, Cyclamen, Foxglove, Helleborus, Japanese Anemone, and Ajuga. By planting these, you will have a year-round display of color in even the shadiest of gardens.

To make sure you don't accidentally dig up bulbs in the following year, mark them with twigs. They should stay in place over the winter, and will be an easy reminder when you're planting new things in the spring. This is especially nice because you don't have to buy anything beforehand. Just grab some nearby twigs and put them in place.

If you plan on growing peas, you should consider starting them indoors instead of beginning them outside. Planting them inside helps the seeds germinate better. Give the seeds enough time to get stronger: growing indoors will make it easier for your plants to resist diseases and the pesky bugs. You can transplant the seedlings outside after they are sturdy enough.

Choose plants that will provide color in autumn. It doesn't have to be that way! Foliage never looks as colorful and vibrant as it does in the fall. Maple trees are an autumn rainbow of crimsons to yellows, and so are beech and dogwood trees. Shrubs such as cotoneaster, hydrangea, and barberry will also provide a splash of color in the fall.

To bring birds to your garden, add plants that will naturally attract them. One of the best plants for attracting birds are sunflowers. Birds are naturally drawn to their height and scent. Birds also love small trees like Japanese maples and dogwood trees, as well as most kinds of shrubs or vines.

You should make sure you protect your garden with a fence or raised bed. This way you can be sure no animals can ruin it. Deer can also be a huge problem with gardens. Make sure the deer can't tear into your garden by putting a fence in that is high enough.

It is important to spray chemicals when it is not windy outside. Wind can cause chemicals to get into your eyes or cause you to inhale them. There are some chemicals that can be very harmful if ingested. By only applying sprayed chemicals on windless days you can help protect yourself from accidental ingestion.

Your plants need to be fed properly as soon as they start sprouting leaves. If you did not use compost in your soil, you have to fertilize your plants. You can mix water with a liquid fish or sea weed solution and spray it on your plants, or add this mix to the water in which your trays and pots are bathing.

Water your plants during the morning to avoid having fungal growth that generally prefers moisture and darkness. By watering your plants during the day they are best able to take advantage of the sun, and utilize the suns anti-bacterial effects. Some bacteria or fungi are light sensitive, so by watering during the day you benefit the plant by reducing the growth potential of its competitors.

There's an easier way to get rid of low-growing weeds than plucking them out one at a time. When weeds like chickweed become matted, just slice under them with a sharp spade and flip them over to bury their leaves. As the weeds die and decompose, they will also help nourish your soil.

There are many reasons one may wish to go to the opposite direction of modern technology and growing techniques. Regardless of your reasons, you can use these organic gardening tips to grow some of the best produce of your life. Focus on what you've learned here and implement these tactics.