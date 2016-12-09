Dandelions Got You Down? Eliminate Them Using These Recommendations

Landscaping is an art form that requires the proper balance of planning and technique to do well. Your canvas is the yard around your home. Once you learn some basic techniques, you should be able to do almost anything that you want with your yard. Read on for some basic tips about how to landscape.

If you will be putting an outdoor kitchen in your yard, it is wise to put granite on its surface. There are many different attractive kinds of stone available, but granite provides the best value in terms of durability and low maintenance requirements. Hot cooking utensils will not damage a granite surface, for instance.

To help pay for your project, you should divide it into different stages. You will only have to pay for one stage at a time. If landscaping is a hobby for you, taking your time is important since creating the landscape is often more fun than maintaining it on a regular basis.

A mower that chops clippings into tiny pieces is a great way to add nutrients back to your lawn. As the clippings decompose, their nutrients will seep back into the ground, rendering fertilizer unnecessary.

When planning out your landscape design, carefully consider the colors of the flowers, trees and grasses that you intend to use. You may discover that limiting your palette to only one or two colors has the greatest visual impact. Choosing too many contrasting colors may make your landscaping appear disheveled and wild.

Consider using rain barrels to water your yard. Rain barrels are easy to add to any yard, and they serve the purpose of collecting rain water. You can then use that rain water to hydrate your lawn, and plants. This is an easy way to save on the cost of watering plants, and it is an environmentally friendly option too.

If you are tired of seeing your beloved plants trampled by visitors, consider adding a footpath. Use brick, stone or wood to create a path that extends well beyond the boundaries of the area you wish to protect. A well-defined, wide path makes it clear which areas are safe as well as, which should not be trodden upon.

Start any landscaping with a plan of action. With landscaping projects, it's easy to find yourself overwhelmed with material and decorative needs. Take the time to plan it all out before the start, and build a list of every item that will be required, no matter how small the item. This way, you can save yourself lots of one-at-a-time trips to your local garden store.

Whenever you are trying to determine what types of plants to include in your landscaping project, you should always consider things like sunlight, wind direction and strength, and soil alkalinity. These factors will help narrow down your options so that you can choose plants that will thrive in your landscape.

Measure the amount of sunlight that your home and yard receive prior to choosing any plants for landscaping. If you don't, you may find that the plant that you were relying heavily on, will not survive the amount of direct sunlight you receive. You'll want to match plants to the lighting that you receive around your home, to make sure your landscaping stays green for a long time.

As you design, or add to your landscape, make paths wide to allow for wheelbarrows, and other lawn tools. It is important to reduce the amount of traffic on your lawn, especially when larger lawn tools are in use. If you can move the tools easily down a path, you not only save on lawn traffic, you will also make your job easier with the stable surface.

While you might not be able to afford to hire a landscape architect or design professional to develop your landscaping plans. It is well worth the money to pay for an hour-long consultation with one. Doing so can help you refine your ideas and prevent you from making costly mistakes.

Now that you have a good idea of where to begin with your home's landscape or where you can improve on it, you should start writing what changes you want to make down. You want to have a clear understanding of what you want to change and then, gradually change your home's landscape, until you're pleased with your home's appearance.