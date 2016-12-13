Tips And Tricks On The Best Ways To Accomplish A Good Organic Garden

Organic gardening can encompass a lot of techniques, depending upon whom you ask or talk to about it. You know that it's the kind of care and attention that you give the plants that help them grow, but that doesn't mean that you can't improve your technique. Try using the tips below.

Turn the handles of tools you have on hand into rulers to make measurements in your garden. Tools with substantial handles, like rakes, hoes and large shovels are great for taking measurements. Just lay your tool down on the floor then lay a yardstick beside the handle. With a permanent marker, note pertinent measurements on the tool handle. This will allow you to have a ruler at your fingertips when you are working out in the garden.

Grow seasonings and kitchen herbs in your garden. Herbs are generally very simple to grow, and can even be made to thrive in a window box or indoor pot. However, these easy plants are very expensive to buy at the store. Growing them yourself can save you significant amounts of money.

Attract butterflies and hummingbirds to your garden. Certain plants are highly attractive to butterflies and hummingbirds due to their nectar. Hummingbirds tend to favor any flower that is shaped like a trumpet, especially if it is pink, red or purple. Examples of these are honeysuckle, fuchsia and monarda. Butterflies like flat, daisy-like flowers, such as chrysanthemums, asters and coneflowers. Choose a sunny position, as both butterflies and hummingbirds appreciate the warmth.

Plants need room to grow. Packing too many plants in proximity to one another will make them compete for resources and you'll subsequently either have one plant die, or have both plants grow in much worse conditions. It's advisable to research the full size of a plant and look at how deep and how far apart the plants should be grown.

In you have a pond in your garden, make sure you maintain it throughout the year. In order to keep a pond healthy, you need to ensure that the water is clear and that plants do not take over. Remember, with the right balance of light, oxygen and air, aquatic plants and wildlife will thrive.

Make sure you read the labels on any weedkillers or pesticides that you use in your garden. Follow the directions closely. Using too much of a chemical can be dangerous to your health and the health of your garden. Failing to read the label might also mean that you get the wrong chemical for the problem that you're having, polluting the ground around your garden for no reason.

Plant your garden in stages. Put in a new vegetable every week, or plant vegetables with different maturation speeds when you do your planting. This helps prevent you from having a large harvest all at once, and will better allow you to enjoy the fruits (and vegetables!) of your labors.

Gardening helps with relaxation. There are a variety of ways to achieve a state of inner peace. Gardening is a great way to do so. There are numerous returns based on a very small monetary investment. Of course the highest return is the peace you will feel from having some time alone in your garden and growing your own plants.

When gardening, it is wise to rotate your crops, especially if you are growing more than one crop of fruits or vegetables in your garden each year. This helps to conserve the nutrients in the soil. It also helps to avoid diseases in the soil. Even with crop rotation, nutrients needed to be added back into the soil after each planting season.

To make your own miniature greenhouse, simply cover a pot with an old plastic bag. This will mimic the humid environment that allows plants inside a greenhouse to thrive. If you'd also like to protect your plant from the weather, build a dome out of a sturdy plastic and place it atop the plant.

It's all about the mulch. try mulching all of your flower beds and trees with at least 3" of the organic material. It will conserve water, add some humus and other nutrients, and it will also discourage weed growth. It will also give the beds a nicer, more finished appearance.

Maintaining a garden can be simpler than you think if you are armed with the right information. This article contains a number of straightforward tips that you can follow to grow a healthy garden, stress-free. Keeping focused on the right gardening methods allows you to maximize the effectiveness of your efforts so that your garden thrives.