Easy Organic Gardening Tips That Anyone Can Attempt

Gardening is not just a popular hobby for those who own property, but a family activity and even a profession for some. As with any endeavor, gardening is a lot easier if you know a few things before you get started. Read on to learn some pieces of advice sure to make your thumb a little greener.

Use groundcover perennials in sunny areas. Groundcover perennials can be used as an alternative to grass where there is minimal foot traffic, or in an area where grass is difficult to maintain, such as on a slope. They are also handy in between larger perennials, as they help to suppress weeds and keep the soil moist and cool. Good choices for groundcover perennials are creeping thyme, ajuga, various sedums, alyssum and armeria.

Check for weeds often in your garden as they will leech nutrients from the soil. Weeds can grow at a high rate of speed and overwhelm the resources available to your plants. Take the time to check for weeds at least twice a week to catch them while they are new shoots.

For garden plants that crave and need a lot of water, use five gallon buckets to keep those thirsty fruits and vegetables happy. Simply drill or punch several 1/8" to 1/4" holes into the bottom of a five gallon bucket, fill with water and set near the parched plant. Gravity allows for a slow and steady watering of those plants and if you live in an area where you get frequent rain, you will be capturing plenty of rain water to keep those buckets fairly full all season long.

Take care of weeds right away when you see them sprout up. Weeds can grow very quickly, and they can take over your garden if they are left unattended. It is easier to keep weeds under control when the weeds are still relatively young. Large weeds have deeper roots and are more difficult to remove.

Use foliar feeding to help shocked or struggling plants recover. Plants can consume nutrients through their leaves quicker than through their roots. If they are having trouble getting nutrients through their roots, spray their leaves with liquid food. Be careful not to overfeed them this way. They may need to feed only twice a month.

Keep yourself safe, it's the first thing to know about gardening. Wear protective eye-wear when handling lawnmowers and other garden machinery. Wear gloves when you are working in the dirt. This will keep you safe in case of an incident and protect your body from different elements in the environment.

When gardening, it is important that you protect your ears. If you can not hear someone around you while you are working with machinery, than the sound can be damaging to your ears. An easy way to help alleviate this problem is to wear ear plugs when using loud machinery.

To keep your lawn looking great when there's a water shortage, set the blades of your lawnmower to their highest height. Doing this will allow your grass to go dormant, keeping it looking fresh with minimal water. Be sure to change your blades back to their normal setting when you're able to water your grass normally.

Did you know that watering your outdoor garden plants with garlic water can help to chase away pests? Just peel the leaves off several cloves of garlic and place them in a large container like a clean gallon size plastic milk jug. Fill the container with water and let the garlic steep for a day or two before watering your plants.

Use compost to feed your crops. In organic gardening, compost is necessary for the survival of your plants. A home compost pile is a great, inexpensive source of compost. Many food scraps, grass, and dry leaves can be used in your compost. However, avoid cooked foods, ash, and animal waste in an organic compost pile.

It is important to treat roses before they are attracted by bugs. There are insecticides that you can purchase at any garden supply store that should eliminate or deter bugs from attacking your rose bushes. It is best to treat the bushes before there are any signs of a bug problem.

Utilize frost covers for your plants when it gets cold. Frost may cause tiny ice crystals to form in your plant and shred the natural, soft flesh of the plant. Milk jug containers and other plastics can help assist you in making a closed environment around your plant. Ideally you want to protect your plant from being exposed to the cold outside air.

Make sure that you take special care of new plants that you recently planted in your organic garden. There should be no visible bare soil around any new plants. Always take care to cover them with a layer of some kind of mulch or any coarse or loose organic material.

When planting rose bushes, the location is essential. You need to choose a location that gets plenty of direct sunlight. Roses need at least 6 hours of sunlight, in order to grow as large as they possibly can. It is important to find the perfect spot before planting them in your yard.

In conclusion, if you wanted to grow your own organic garden, but didn't know much about where to start, you should now have an idea of what it takes to grow one. If you have any more questions as to what to do, there is a ton of information online, just waiting to be read.