Advice On Keeping The Pests From The Garden

Is store-bought produce a little bland for your tastes? Is produce from organic growers at farmer's markets much too expensive? Read on to find out how you can stop relying on others for your fruits and vegetables, by building and maintaining your own home organic garden, full of delicious produce!

When designing your garden, choose high-yield crops, such as tomatoes and herbs. These items will allow you to maximize the space you have available in your garden. The more produce you can grow at home, the more money you can save in your grocery bill each month, so it pays to know what will produce the most for your efforts.

To grow an incredible crop of tomatoes, make sure your planting area gets plenty of light and has lots of room around each tomato plant. Tomato plants are sun hungry! They really want at least ten hours of sun each and every day and the additional space between plants helps maximize each tomato's succulence.

Read the packages your seeds came in! Every seed is different. Some can be planted year round while others can only be planted at certain times. Some seeds need ten hours or more of sun a day, and others need much less. Before you impulse buy a seed package based off of the picture, take the time to know what you are getting into.

Grow wheat or cat grass around the plants your cat likes nibbling. It may also work to add citrus peelings or mothballs to the soil of the plants, because the odor is unpleasant to cats.

Check your store bought soil for pests. If you buy from big home improvement stores, your soil may have pests such as aphids. To kill the insects and their larvae, put the soil in a metal baking pan and place it covered in a 400 degree oven for 20 to 30 minutes. Let cool before using.

Learn the appropriate time to pick different vegetables. For the optimum flavor, be sure to follow the guidelines for planting and picking. Many vegetables are best when picked young; baby peas are a prime example. Tomatoes, however, should be plucked from the vine the moment they appear ripe. Research the best time to pick your produce.

If you have clay soil, the most important thing to do is work it over and amend it with some type of compost. Plants tend to do well this type of soil once they are established, as they can sink their roots deep enough into an area that never dries out. Conversely, plants in lighter soil need watering constantly. Remember to place an organic mulch on the surface, which will stop the surface from baking in the summer.

Mulching around your plants is a great water saving tip. You can use purchased mulch, but it is easy to make your own from what you find in your yard. Use fallen leaves, pine cones, sticks, and tree bark, and lay them out heavily around your plants on the dirt so that water does not evaporate so easily after you water.

Start a journal for your garden. This is an excellent way to keep track of the progress you are making as a gardener. Write down which seeds were successful and what methods you used to encourage growth. You can also take pictures of your plants to include in your book.

You need to remember to drink plenty of water while you are gardening. Many people forget to keep up with their water intake because they do not think that they are doing a strenuous activity. Gardening may not always be strenuous but extended exposure to the sun can lead to dehydration and drinking plenty of water is one way to prevent it.

If you have children and want to become more involved with them, starting a small organic garden can be a great way. This type of hobby is wonderful for family bonding but also helps your children to start to understand many of the basics of the circle of life and growth.

You don't need to buy expensive weed barrier fabrics for your garden. Instead use a layer of newspaper or old cardboard under your beds. It will discourage weeds and is a cost effective and biodegradable protective layer. This can also be used on pathways or anywhere you want to limit weed growth.

Plant twice- three weeks after planting tomatoes in the organic garden, plant more seeds. This way you will not have to harvest all of your crops at once. Additionally, if one crop is damaged in some way, you will still have more to look forward to.

Making rich, organic compost for your garden doesn't take special equipment. All you really need to do is dump your kitchen scraps, lawn trimmings and leaves in a pile, and let nature take its course. It may take a bit longer, but in the end you'll have a rich, healthy compost.

Be sure to research what kind of plants you have in your organic garden and what types of plants you plan on adding. There are some types of flowers such as poinsettias, sweet peas, amaryllises, irises, and oleanders that are incredibly poisonous. Use caution when planting something in your garden.

Creating a great and healthy looking garden just requires a little bit of knowledge and a lot of work. The previously mentioned tips are just a small segment of the plentiful information that is available to you. By making a little extra effort and following these tips, you can make a big difference in your garden.