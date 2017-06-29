Using The Right Plants In Your Landscaping

The outside area around your home can be just as important to your mental and social health as the inside. You see your yard every time you look at the window or exit and enter your home. It is also something viewed by neighbors and visitors. Read on for tips, tricks and techniques that you can use for both better and easier landscaping.

Consider why you want to landscape your yard before you begin your project. Are you looking to add beauty? Are you trying to add privacy? Is your goal to reduce the overall maintenance of your property? The answers to these questions can help you to select the right variety of plants, making your landscaping project easier to complete.

It is generally a good idea to evaluate the sunlight that is available to you before you start landscaping. This way you can plan what sort of plants will go where so that they receive the optimal amount of sunlight. You don't want to have plants die because of too little or too much sun exposure.

If you are tired of seeing your beloved plants trampled by visitors, consider adding a footpath. Use brick, stone or wood to create a path that extends well beyond the boundaries of the area you wish to protect. A well-defined, wide path makes it clear which areas are safe as well as, which should not be trodden upon.

A great way to determine which plants you want to include in your landscaping is to visit a gardening center. This will allow you to view a variety of plant life so that you can determine which plants best fit your style. Visit your local gardening center to help you make your landscaping as beautiful as possible.

When you start performing a landscaping project, it is very important to establish a budget first. Certain tools, accessories and live plants can be more costly than you think and can make an impact on your plans. Do your research online to get an approximation of how much it will cost to complete your project.

Whenever you are taking on a landscaping project yourself, you should always take into account your plant's water use. Whether you are using drought-tolerant plants or plants that are very lush and green, the amount of water they use will vary drastically. Make sure that you understand what your watering needs will be before selecting your plants.

Next time you mow the lawn, consider leaving the cut grass where it falls. The decomposing grass is great for your lawn, and it cuts down on your fertilizer bill.

Take into account a plant's size at maturity. Always take into consideration exactly how big a plant will become when it is fully mature. Don't plant a large tree too close to your property, as the root system could eventually cause a lot of damage, and turn into a very costly mistake in the long run.

When planning a landscaping project for your house, keep an open mind and look beyond the places that you normally would consider. You may be surprised to find what good sales, variety of items you might find at places such as arboretums, and local botanical gardens. Check with your city to see if mulch, fill, or stone is offered. You should even check with your neighbors to see what resources they may have to share.

If your home is located in an arid part of the country, exercise caution when planting tall grasses in your yard. To reduce the risk of damage from wildfires, it is best to use short, grounded varieties of grass. If you absolutely must plant tall grasses, you should do so well over 100 feet away from your house.

For big landscaping projects that will not break the bank, consider delaying your major plant purchases until mid-July. During this time, many lawn and garden centers offer significant markdowns on shrubs, trees and flowers. Do not worry if the plants do not appear quite as robust as they may have in the spring; most will survive the fall and winter months, then bloom in the spring.

For best results, choose landscaping elements that are primarily native to your climate, soil type and annual rainfall. This will significantly reduce maintenance costs, improve appearance and promote longevity. It also ensures that your lawn and garden complement your home in its natural environment. This is ideal for those who enjoy attracting native wildlife like birds and butterflies.

Emphasize perennials in your landscaping plan to have year round coverage. Perennials save the landscaper both money, and labor because once they are in place, all they require is basic maintenance. Annuals of course, have their place in landscaping, as well but over the long run they are more costly and labor intensive than perennials.

Add some special accessories to your garden. Statues, benches, signs and water features can make lovely additions to your yard. They will help to create a unique appearance that compliments your overall design. Just be sure that you do not over do it or your garden might look disheveled.

Keep your plants and shrubs groomed. Trimmed shrubs not only look nice, but they will grow more healthily. Keep the shrubs in front of your home trimmed below the lowest point of the windows to allow the maximum amount of light in your home and prevent your plants from looking overgrown.

As you may have realized, landscaping has different meanings for those to do it. Some will think of it as a quick touch up job, while others will think of it as a whole artistic process full of style and grace. Using the tips above, any landscaping you do will look wonderful.